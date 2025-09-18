HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vizag-Hyderabad AI Express flight returns after bird hit

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
20:21
image
An Air India Express flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad with 103 passengers made an emergency landing here on Thursday, following an engine problem after a suspected bird hit mid-air, said an official.

Visakhapatnam Airport director N Purushottam said the pilot of Air India Express flight number IX 2658 requested for the emergency landing and returned to the port city after abandoning the journey to Hyderabad.

"After departing Vizag, the pilot reported some problem in the engine. So, he asked for an emergency landing and returned to Vizag. The flight landed safely and passengers were deboarded," Purushottam told PTI, adding that alternative arrangements are being made by the airline.

According to the director, the aircraft departed Vizag at 2.38 pm and returned by 3 pm, travelling only around 10 nautical miles while the bird hit was suspected to have occurred while ascending. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details
1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan asserted that the armed forces are free of nepotism and urged children to join to serve the nation. He also spoke about Operation Sindoor and the use of technology in warfare.

LIVE! Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges
LIVE! Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges

'Army, jihadis have now become...': JeM terrorist exposes Pak
'Army, jihadis have now become...': JeM terrorist exposes Pak

JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri also said that the Pakistan Army and the jihadis have become one after 25 years of his outfit's struggle.

US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over drug trafficking
US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over drug trafficking

However, the US embassy, making public the punitive action, did not divulge the identity of the business leaders whose visas were revoked in view of the allegations.

Uri: The Attack That Changed India
Uri: The Attack That Changed India

The deadly attack on the Uri garrison on September 18 nine years ago marked the end of India's policy against crossing the Line of Control to target Pakistan-based terrorists.It paved the way for the Balakot Air Strikes in 2019 and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV