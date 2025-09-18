HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uttarakhand: 10 missing after landslide, flooding in Chamoli villages

Thu, 18 September 2025
12:18
image
Ten people are missing after a landslide flattened houses in a village and a river flooded another following heavy rain on Thursday in Chamoli district's Nandanagar, which is already reeling from land subsidence. 

Eight people, including four members of a family, are missing in Kuntari village, where the landslide hit about half a dozen houses. The other two are from Dhurma village, where the raging waters of the Moksha river damaged multiple buildings, Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Sandeep Tiwari said.

In Kuntari, local relief and rescue teams are conducting a search operation for those missing. The access road to Nandanagar has been blocked by debris, the DM said. According to a list issued by the district disaster management office, those missing have been identified as Kunwar Singh (42), his wife Kanta Devi (38) and their two sons Vikas and Vishal (both aged 10), Narendra Singh (40), Jagdamba Prasad (70) and his wife Bhaga Devi (65), and Deveshwari Devi (65). 

A local resident and the vice-president of the district branch of the Indian Red Cross, Nandan Singh, who is involved in the relief and rescue operations, said the swamp is hampering the rescue operation. 

More than 10 people were injured but transporting them to the hospital is difficult as the road to Nandanagar is closed at several places, he said. "We are waiting for helicopters to airlift the injured to hospital," he said. Torrents of mud and boulders rolled down from the hills at three locations in Kuntari, destroying everything in their way, he added. -- ANI

