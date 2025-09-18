HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US revokes visas of Indians involved in drug trafficking

Thu, 18 September 2025
The United States has  revoked and denied visas for certain Indian business executives and corporate leadership over allegedly being involved in trafficking fentanyl precursors.

The US embassy in New Delhi on made the announcement on Thursday. 

The move comes hours after US President Donald Trump warned countries with rampant drug trafficking and narcotics production. India was among the 23 countries the US said it was monitoring in this regard.

The US embassy stated that revoking the visas of certain Indian company executives is part of Washingtons broader effort to protect Americans from the threat of dangerous synthetic narcotics.

"As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be ineligible for travel to the United States," the US embassy in New Delhi said in a release.

Drawing attention to the threat of fentanyl and illicit drug trafficking, the US embassy also thanked the Indian government for its cooperation to combat it.

"Individuals and organizations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States," Charg d'affaires Jorgan Andrews said in embassy's release.

