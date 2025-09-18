HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump calls cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel show 'great news'

Thu, 18 September 2025
08:51
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) reacted to the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show, calling it 'great news for America', after the comedian faced backlash for remarks about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

'Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,' Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The President also targeted fellow late-night hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, calling them 'two total losers' and suggesting that their programmes should also be pulled off the air.

'Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it, NBC!!!, ' Trump added.

Disney-owned ABC network has taken 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' off the air 'indefinitely' following public backlash over comments made by the host regarding the motives behind the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, according to Variety.  -- ANI

