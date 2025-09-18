HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Titles by Geetanjali Shree, Ramachandra Guha longlisted for Crossword Book Awards 2025

Thu, 18 September 2025
12:46
Historian Ramachandra Guha's "Speaking with Nature" and scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde's "Iconoclast" are among the non-fiction titles longlisted for the Crossword Book Awards 2025, alongside fiction works like former diplomat-author Vikas Swarup's "The Girl with the Seven Lives" and novelist Prayaag Akbar's "Mother India". 

The longlist of the coveted book awards, which spans in five key categories -- including translations, children's books, and business & management -- reflects the vibrant diversity and evolving voices in Indian literature today. Other notable non-fiction selections include "Golwalkar" by Dhirendra K Jha, Manu S Pillai's "Gods, Guns, and Missionaries", Zara Chowdhary's "The Lucky Ones", and "From the King's Table to Street Food" by Pushpesh Pant. The fiction longlist features a diverse array of voices and settings from across India, including Ruchir Joshi's "Great Eastern Hotel", Anisha Lalvani's "Girls Who Stray", Madhulika Liddle's "An Unholy Drought", as well as "Rising Sons" and "Across the River" by Kavery Nambisan and Bhaichand Patel, respectively. 

In the children's books category, the standout engaging stories include "The Wall Friends Club" by Varsha Seshan, "The School for Bad Girls" by Madhurima Vidyarthi, "Woebegone's Warehouse of Words" by Payal Kapadia, and "565: The Dramatic Story of Unifying India" by Mallika Ravikumar. -- PTI

