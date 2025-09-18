HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Three-year-old boy kidnapped from Pune found in Punjab; couple arrested

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
01:03
image
A three-year-old boy abducted from Ranjangaon industrial area in Pune district five days ago was rescued from Ludhiana in Punjab and reunited with his mother, while a childless couple was arrested for the crime, police said on Wednesday. 

According to police, a woman, Kajal Padghan, and her brother Pramod Patil were residing along with her three-year-old son in a residential building in the Ranjangaon MIDC area, where she also worked. 

Padghan used to often drop her son at the home of a couple, Pooja Yadav and her husband Arjun, who lived in the same building, they said. 

On September 12, she left her son in the care of Pooja Yadav as she had to step out for work. 

"In the evening, when Kajal and her brother came home, they did not find her son and the couple at their residence. The mother grew suspicious and later discovered the couple had switched off their mobile phones. Kajal lodged a complaint at the Chakan MIDC police station on September 15, following which a case of abduction was registered against the couple," an official said. 

Taking cognisance of the offence, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill formed a special team to trace the accused. 

Acting on intelligence inputs and technical surveillance, police tracked the couple to Ludhiana in Punjab, where they were found staying with the child. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha farmer ends life in front of revenue officials
LIVE! Maha farmer ends life in front of revenue officials

Asia Cup UPDATES: Pakistan beat UAE, make Super 4
Asia Cup UPDATES: Pakistan beat UAE, make Super 4

India ready to help resolve Ukraine war: Modi to Putin
India ready to help resolve Ukraine war: Modi to Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Firing outside Disha Patani's home: 2 killed in encounter
Firing outside Disha Patani's home: 2 killed in encounter

Two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, allegedly involved in firing outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly, were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad. The encounter was carried...

Starting with Bihar, EVMs to have candidates' colour photos
Starting with Bihar, EVMs to have candidates' colour photos

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will now feature color photographs of candidates, starting with the Bihar assembly elections. This change aims to improve clarity and recognition for voters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV