Students forced to watch film glorifying PM on his b'day, alleges Cong

Thu, 18 September 2025
20:38
The Congress on Thursday alleged that the education ministry's new idea of "nation building" is to use classrooms as "propaganda theatres" by forcing students to watch a film glorifying the prime minister's childhood.
 
Chalo Jeete Hain, based on principles espoused by Swami Vivekananda and inspired by a childhood incident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, is being screened across lakhs of schools and several cinema halls for the "silent heroes" of society.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, "The Education Ministry has a new idea of 'nation building' - classrooms as propaganda theatres. Students are being forced to watch a film glorifying the PM's childhood under the pretext of 'character & responsibility'."

"BJP wants to replace textbooks with PR scripts. Maybe next subject: 'How to rig democracy 101' or 'Mastering jumlas in 30 days'.

"What our children truly need is real education, skills for the 21st century, and genuine employment opportunities for the future, not state-sponsored hagiography of one man," Venugopal said.

The film, which was released in 2018, is being screened between September 17 and October 2 in schools, where students will watch it along with "silent heroes" -- watchmen, cleaning staff, drivers, peons and others who contribute quietly to the smooth functioning of the daily life of society, an official statement said.

Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, and the start of the screening coincides with his birthday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan asserted that the armed forces are free of nepotism and urged children to join to serve the nation. He also spoke about Operation Sindoor and the use of technology in warfare.

LIVE! Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges

'Army, jihadis have now become...': JeM terrorist exposes Pak

JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri also said that the Pakistan Army and the jihadis have become one after 25 years of his outfit's struggle.

US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over drug trafficking

However, the US embassy, making public the punitive action, did not divulge the identity of the business leaders whose visas were revoked in view of the allegations.

Uri: The Attack That Changed India

The deadly attack on the Uri garrison on September 18 nine years ago marked the end of India's policy against crossing the Line of Control to target Pakistan-based terrorists.It paved the way for the Balakot Air Strikes in 2019 and...

