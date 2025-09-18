HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Student kidnapped, beaten for not accepting woman's friend request on Insta

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
23:27
image
Police have filed an FIR against three persons in Faridabad for allegedly kidnapping and beating an Engineering student for "not accepting" the friend request of a woman on Instagram.
   
According to a complaint filed by Manoj Kumar, a resident of Dabua Colony, Faridabad, his son Dhruv Kumar, a first year B.Tech student, received a message requesting friendship from a woman in July on his Instagram handle.
 
The woman abused his son when he did not accept her friend request.
 
Manoj Kumar alleged that Dhruv was kidnapped by three persons -- Harsh Bhadana, Lucky, and Asma -- when he was returning from his institute at Neelam Chowk the next day.
 
He further alleged that all three kidnappers knew the woman who had sent him a friend request on the social platform Instagram.
 
"After this, the accused, Harsh and Lucky, took Dhruv on a bike while Asma followed on another bike. They assaulted my son and left him at Pyali Chowk.
 
"They also threatened my son. When we approached the police, they did not register an FIR even after questioning my son. I was fed up and finally met DCP NIT on September 12 and narrated the entire incident," Manoj Kumar said in his complaint.
 
According to the police, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and they are investigating the matter.
 
"The victim initially talked about settling the matter among themselves. Now, following the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are investigating," said Inspector Shri Bhagwan, SHO of Kotwali police station, Faridabad. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ICC pulls up PCB over Pycroft row, evaluating action
LIVE! ICC pulls up PCB over Pycroft row, evaluating action

'Very close' to India, sanctioned them: Trump's mixed signals
'Very close' to India, sanctioned them: Trump's mixed signals

During a visit to the UK, former US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of intervening to resolve a conflict between India and Pakistan, linking it to trade negotiations. He also discussed tariffs on India for buying Russian oil...

Telangana man 'shot dead' by cops in US after scuffle
Telangana man 'shot dead' by cops in US after scuffle

A 30-year-old man from Telangana, India, died in the United States after allegedly being shot by police following a scuffle with his roommate. His family is seeking assistance from the Indian government to bring his remains home.

AI 171 crash victims' families sue Boeing, blame fuel switch
AI 171 crash victims' families sue Boeing, blame fuel switch

The lawsuit has compensatory and punitive damages against the defendants for the wrongful deaths of four passengers on flight 171, US-based law firm The Lanier Law Firm said in a statement.

1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details
1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan asserted that the armed forces are free of nepotism and urged children to join to serve the nation. He also spoke about Operation Sindoor and the use of technology in warfare.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV