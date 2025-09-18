Soon, 1 smart card for public transport in Delhi and parts of India

23:08

Commuters will soon be able to use a single smart card for public transport in Delhi and several other parts of the country, as the Delhi government prepares to roll out the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) program in the capital, officials said on Thursday.

The NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) is a contactless travel prepaid card, allowing the owner to travel in all Public Transport Services in Delhi or other places where applicable.





The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has invited bids for empanelment from nationalised banks for the issuance of colour-coded smart cards for travelling in all the public transport systems across Delhi.





The card will have three colour codes -- pink cards for women and the transgender community, blue for every person and an orange monthly pass for general and concessional category commuters, an official said.





Through the pink card, one can avail free travel in buses and on a paid basis in other public transport like DMRC, RRTS, and others, using the same card. The card will be issued to bona fide residents of Delhi.





To obtain the digital card, applicants must be bona fide residents of Delhi, aged 12 years or above, and have valid proof of address.





Commuters can get the NCMC from their preferred banks through branches or other service channels. Selected bidders will provide instant issuance of these cards at designated service points.





"During travel in a bus, the commuter shall specify the destination of travel to the conductor who will then use the Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM) to punch in the necessary details (destination code, commuter category, no. of tickets, etc.) and generate the e-ticket through the ETM printer," an official explained.





Commuters will tap the contactless NCMC card on the ETM machine, which will validate the card and deduct the fare amount, if applicable, for the route from the card, he added.





The final amount will be written back on the card by the ETM device. Ticket and fare transactional data from the ETM shall be transmitted to Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) back-end servers over GPRS at a regular pre-configured frequency over a secure communication channel, the official said.





The ETM/AFC system shall further send the transaction data to the acquirer bank, he said, adding that the clearing house shall settle the payment balances between the issuing and acquirer bank on a daily basis. -- PTI