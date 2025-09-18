HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Should 75-yr-old PM Modi retire? Sharad Pawar answers

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
12:58
image
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said he is still working at the age of 85 and has "no moral right" to weigh in on the debate over whether political leaders should step aside after turning 75. 

To a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop (working in public life), as he has turned 75, like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Pawar told reporters that "people in the BJP now say they have never said that leaders after the age of 75 should take a backseat".

"Where have I stopped? I am 85 and have no moral right to comment," the NCP (SP) chief further said when asked about the age debate, a day after PM Modi turned 75. 

The former Union minister also said the Maharashtra government should give more time to mitigate the hardships of farmers, who have been facing huge crop losses due to heavy rains. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Should 75-yr-old PM Modi retire? Sharad Pawar answers
LIVE! Should 75-yr-old PM Modi retire? Sharad Pawar answers

CEC protecting vote chors, deleting Cong voters: Rahul
CEC protecting vote chors, deleting Cong voters: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting individuals involved in voter deletion and election rigging, citing data from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Vote deletion can't be done online: EC on Rahul charge
Vote deletion can't be done online: EC on Rahul charge

The Election Commission has refuted allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is protecting 'vote chors,' calling the claims incorrect and baseless.

SC to hear plea on Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara
SC to hear plea on Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year. The controversy stems from allegations that...

Body of missing Navy official found in Matheran gorge
Body of missing Navy official found in Matheran gorge

The decomposed body of a Navy official, who went missing during a trek at Matheran hill station near Mumbai, has been found in a gorge. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV