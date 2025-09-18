Rupee dives 35 paise to 88.20 against US dollar

21:22





The domestic unit remained under pressure on worries over US tariffs on India and sustained foreign fund outflows, forex traders said. Traders also assessed the US Fed's indication that it will steadily lower borrowing costs for the rest of the year, they added.





"The rupee's four-day rally hit a snag, mirroring the weakness in regional currencies. The dollar rebounded sharply after the Fed's 25-basis-point rate cut, especially as the 'dot plot' suggests two more cuts are on the table by late 2025," Dilip Parmar - Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.93 against the US dollar and touched an intra-day low of 88.16 before ending the session at 88.20, down 35 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

