Prices Of Premium TV Sets To Go Down 8%: Sony

09:25





"We wish to pass on the entire benefit of the GST rate cuts on TVs to the consumer. In the premium and super-premium category, our prices will come down by 7.8 per cent, making it very attractive for customers," said Sunil Nayyar, managing director, Sony India.





After flat volumes in the first five months of 2025-2026 (FY26), the company is eyeing a 3% to 5% share gain in the premium and super-premium TV category.





Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed GST rates on TVs over 32 inches to 18% from 28% earlier. Hence, price reductions will be up to Rs 70,000 on 85-inch TVs, up to Rs 51,000 on 75-inch TVs, up to Rs 40,000 on 65-inch TVs, and up to Rs 32,000 on 55-inch TVs.





"We are a premium priced brand, and earlier it may have been difficult to afford (our products). But these rate cuts will allow customers to upgrade both vertically and horizontally, and buy bigger screen sizes and higher technology," Nayyar added.





TVs continue to be the company's cash cow business, accounting for 55-60 per cent of its overall revenues. "We are expecting a 5% to 10% growth in the 55-inch and above category, where we are a dominant player,' he said, adding that festival demand is expected to be robust with an overall growth of 10 per cent.





The firm has also lined up launches in the audio category, with "state-of-art headphones", for the Diwali season.





Sony India is eyeing a top line of Rs 10,000 crore (Rs 100 billion) in the next two-three years. The company witnessed a double-digit growth in FY25 while in FY24 it had recorded a revenue of Rs 7,664 crore (Rs 76.64 billion).





-- Akshara Srivastava, Business Standard

Electronics products maker Sony India will pass on GST rate cut benefits to customers by reducing prices of premium television sets by nearly 8 per cent, effective from September 22.