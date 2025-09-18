HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM affirms support in conversation with interim Nepal PM

Thu, 18 September 2025
15:35
Sushila Karki
Sushila Karki
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday affirmed support and cooperation aligned with Nepal's priorities during a conversation with interim Prime Minister of Nepal Sushila Karki. 

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the two Prime Ministers spoke late Thursday morning. "The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Karki conveyed her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday and appreciated the Indian Prime Minister for his message of solidarity. She further stated that responding to the call of recent Gen-Z movement, election will remain top most priority of the present government, with strong determination for accountable, responsive and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspiration of the youth. 

The Indian Prime Minister assured of full support and cooperation as per the priorities of the Government of Nepal," the statement from the Foreign Ministry said. 

"During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi "congratulated the Rt. Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on her historic appointment as the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal. On the occasion, Prime Minister Shri Modi also expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the recent youth movement and stated that India stands in solidarity with Nepal during this pivotal moment," the statement noted. 

Nepali Prime Minister Karki "further expressed that the historical and close relationship between Nepal and India will continue to be strengthened by multifaceted people-to-people ties." -- ANI

