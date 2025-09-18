HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PIL in HC against Arundhati Roy's smoking photo on book cover

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
19:05
Photograph: Kind courtesy amazon.in
Photograph: Kind courtesy amazon.in
A plea in the Kerala high court has urged it to prohibit sale, circulation and display of Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy's book -- Mother Mary Come to Me -- with its present cover where she is shown smoking a cigarette without the statutory health warning.
A bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji on Thursday asked the central government to inform the court whether there was any agency or mechanism to deal with such issues and listed the matter for further hearing on September 25.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was moved by a Kochi-based lawyer, Rajasimhan, who has contended that the cover page image sends out a "damaging message" to society, especially to girls and women, by "glorifying" the act of smoking.

The petitioner has claimed that "glorification of smoking" by an eminent author like her amounts to creating a false belief that such acts "enhance intellectual creativity".

"The cover image of the author of the book smoking a cigarette conveys a thoroughly misleading and unhealthy message to the impressionable youth that smoking is fashionable, intellectually stimulating and intrinsically associated with creativity," the plea has said.

He further contended in the plea that the image is also in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA), 2003.

The Act prohibits both direct and indirect advertisements of cigarettes and tobacco products, unless accompanied by the prescribed statutory health warnings, the plea has said.

The image, without any statutory health warning, amounts to indirect advertisement and promotion of smoking and tobacco products, it has also said.

Besides prohibiting sale, circulation and display of the book with its current cover, the plea has also sought withdrawal of all of its copies from the market. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Munir sent officers to attend terrorist funerals: JeM
LIVE! Munir sent officers to attend terrorist funerals: JeM

Uri: The Attack That Changed India
Uri: The Attack That Changed India

The deadly attack on the Uri garrison on September 18 nine years ago marked the end of India's policy against crossing the Line of Control to target Pakistan-based terrorists.It paved the way for the Balakot Air Strikes in 2019 and...

Rahul's big claim: CEC Gyanesh Kumar protecting 'vote chors'
Rahul's big claim: CEC Gyanesh Kumar protecting 'vote chors'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting individuals involved in voter deletion and election rigging, citing data from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Uncharacteristic Tokyo outing ends Neeraj's fine run
Uncharacteristic Tokyo outing ends Neeraj's fine run

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday endured the pain of missing out on a medal after he finished a lowly eighth at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Indian-origin man, living in US for 30 years, detained by ICE
Indian-origin man, living in US for 30 years, detained by ICE

Paramjit Singh, a businessman from Fort Wayne, was arrested at Chicago O'Hare Airport on July 30 upon arrival from India due to an old case, 21 Alive news portal reported.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV