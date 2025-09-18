Not H-Bomb, even sparkler fizzled out: BJP on Rahul presser

13:40





"When asked to authenticate the allegations made by him, he turns his back and runs away; when asked to give an affidavit, he backs out. Making baseless allegations has become his habit. It has become Rahul's habit to make incorrect and baseless allegations be it on Rafale or 'chowkidar chor.'





"He repeatedly makes false claims and then ends up apologising. Rahul Gandhi was supposed to drop a hydrogen bomb in today's press conference, but had to make do with a sparkler, which also fizzled out.





"The Election Commission has said that no deletion of any vote can be done by any member of the public and that no deletion can take place without giving the affected person an opportunity to be heard."

On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's press conference, BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "A leader who loses election after election and is repeatedly rejected by the public, under whose leadership the Congress party has lost nearly 90 elections. His frustration and despair are continuously increasing, and Rahul Gandhi has made the politics of allegations his ornament.