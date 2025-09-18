Munir sent officers to attend terrorist funerals: JeM

19:14

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir had issued direct orders to the Corps Commander of Bahawalpur and soldiers to attend the funeral of those killed in the Indian missile strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad's headquarters on May 7, a top commander of the terror group has said.





In a video that went viral on Thursday, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri also said that the Pakistan Army and the jihadis have become one after 25 years of his outfit's struggle.





"After the struggle of 25 years, we have brought the state, Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy on the jihadi ideology. Those who were killed (on the May 7 Indian attack) belonged to JeM, and it was the Pakistan Army and Air Force that had taken their revenge...Tell me, isn't it true?" he said.





Kashmiri further disclosed that after the attack on JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, some 400 km from Lahore, Army Chief Munir issued direct orders from GHQ Rawalpindi to the Corps Commander (Bahawalpur) and soldiers to attend the funeral of those killed in the Indian attack at JeM headquarters and pay tribute to them.





JeM chief Masood Azhar's 10 family members and four close associates were killed in India's attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur in the Indian strikes on May 7 as part of Operation Sandoor.





The Pakistan Army generals, senior police officers, and top bureaucrats had attended the funerals of those killed in Indian strikes.





In an earlier viral clip uploaded to a YouTube channel on Tuesday, the JeM commander had admitted that Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" in Indian missile strikes. -- PTI