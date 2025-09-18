Mehbooba claims she is under house arrest

10:17





"The decision to place the political leadership under house arrest today, simply to stop us from visiting Sopore to offer condolences on the demise of Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, lays bare the harsh and undemocratic reality in Jammu and Kashmir," she said in a post on X. Bhat died at his Sopore residence in Wednesday evening after a prolonged illness. Referring to the recent controversy at the Hazratbal Shrine here, Mehooba said the public anger was a "loud, unmistakable message".





"What unfolded at Hazratbal Dargah the eruption of spontaneous, raw public anger was not just an isolated incident. It was a loud, unmistakable message from a people pushed to the edge. The BJP, however, remains willfully blind to this truth refusing to learn anything from the deep anguish and suppressed emotions that have been building for years now," she added. -- PTI

Peoples' Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday claimed she was put under house arrest to prevent her from visiting Sopore to offer condolences on the demise of former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhat.