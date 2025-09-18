HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mehbooba claims she is under house arrest

Thu, 18 September 2025
10:17
Peoples' Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday claimed she was put under house arrest to prevent her from visiting Sopore to offer condolences on the demise of former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhat. 

"The decision to place the political leadership under house arrest today, simply to stop us from visiting Sopore to offer condolences on the demise of Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, lays bare the harsh and undemocratic reality in Jammu and Kashmir," she said in a post on X. Bhat died at his Sopore residence in Wednesday evening after a prolonged illness. Referring to the recent controversy at the Hazratbal Shrine here, Mehooba said the public anger was a "loud, unmistakable message". 

"What unfolded at Hazratbal Dargah the eruption of spontaneous, raw public anger was not just an isolated incident. It was a loud, unmistakable message from a people pushed to the edge. The BJP, however, remains willfully blind to this truth refusing to learn anything from the deep anguish and suppressed emotions that have been building for years now," she added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6,000 votes were deleted in a constituency in K'taka: Rahul
LIVE! 6,000 votes were deleted in a constituency in K'taka: Rahul

Saudi Pledges To Defend Pakistan, India Says...
Saudi Pledges To Defend Pakistan, India Says...

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement', pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

Kirk Murder: Jimmy Kimmel Show Off Air 'Indefinitely'
Kirk Murder: Jimmy Kimmel Show Off Air 'Indefinitely'

Disney's ABC has taken Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show off air 'indefinitely' following backlash over the host's comments about the motives behind conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's killing.

China, Pak Seek UN Terror Tag for Baloch Militant Group
China, Pak Seek UN Terror Tag for Baloch Militant Group

Pakistan and China have submitted a joint bid at the UN Security Council to designate the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its suicide wing - Majeed Brigade - as a terrorist entity under the Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

Bangladesh EC Bars Hasina From Voting
Bangladesh EC Bars Hasina From Voting

Bangladesh's election commission on Wednesday said it has 'locked' deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's national identity cards, effectively barring her from voting in the general elections scheduled for February next year.

