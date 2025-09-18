Maha farmer ends life in front of revenue officials

00:30





The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in Khadgaon village on Tuesday and has been registered as an accidental death at the Pachod police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police.





"We received a complaint from the farmer, Sanjay Kohakade, regarding water entering his farm. He had also requested the construction of a road to access his land. The waterlogging was caused by channels dug on both sides of the road. Circle Officer Shubhangi Shinde and Talathi Laxmikant Gojare visited Khadgaon to conduct a survey around 2 p.m. on Tuesday," a senior revenue official told PTI.





While the discussion was underway, the farmer suddenly jumped into a well located on his own farm.





He sustained a head injury during the incident and later succumbed to it. An inquiry will be conducted, the official added.





A senior police official confirmed that an accidental death report has been filed at Pachod police station, and further investigation is ongoing. -- PTI

