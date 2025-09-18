HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
20:09
image
Samir Modi, a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, has been arrested after rape charges were registered against him in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday. 

According to the police, Samir was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his return from abroad. 

He has been taken into custody after a case was registered against him at the New Friends Police Station. 

An FIR was registered against Samir on September 10, under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. A police source stated that a complaint was received against Samir in 2019, following which an investigation was launched. --PTI

TOP STORIES

1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details
1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan asserted that the armed forces are free of nepotism and urged children to join to serve the nation. He also spoke about Operation Sindoor and the use of technology in warfare.

LIVE! Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges
LIVE! Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges

'Army, jihadis have now become...': JeM terrorist exposes Pak
'Army, jihadis have now become...': JeM terrorist exposes Pak

JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri also said that the Pakistan Army and the jihadis have become one after 25 years of his outfit's struggle.

US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over drug trafficking
US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over drug trafficking

However, the US embassy, making public the punitive action, did not divulge the identity of the business leaders whose visas were revoked in view of the allegations.

Uri: The Attack That Changed India
Uri: The Attack That Changed India

The deadly attack on the Uri garrison on September 18 nine years ago marked the end of India's policy against crossing the Line of Control to target Pakistan-based terrorists.It paved the way for the Balakot Air Strikes in 2019 and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV