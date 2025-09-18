Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges

20:09





According to the police, Samir was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his return from abroad.





He has been taken into custody after a case was registered against him at the New Friends Police Station.





An FIR was registered against Samir on September 10, under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. A police source stated that a complaint was received against Samir in 2019, following which an investigation was launched. --PTI

Samir Modi, a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, has been arrested after rape charges were registered against him in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday.