Kirk murder: Trump to list Antifa as terror group

Thu, 18 September 2025
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he is designating the far-left, anti-fascist movement Antifa as a 'major terrorist organisation', days after the fatal shooting of conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk.

In a post on shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described Antifa as a 'sick, dangerous, radical left disaster' and called for a thorough investigation into individuals and organisations allegedly funding the group.

'I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!' Trump wrote.

The development comes in the wake of the killing of 31-year-old right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, during an event in Utah on September 10.

He was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University, as reported by The New York Times.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing, with officials in Trump's administration saying that he had left-leaning political views.

Trump himself accused the 'radical left' of inciting such political violence during his address following Kirk's death.

US Vice President JD Vance also described Kirk's killing as an 'incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism', which he argued played a role in the right-wing commentator's death.

During his first term, Trump pledged to label Antifa as a terrorist organisation, and his Attorney General at the time, William Barr, described the group's actions as 'domestic terrorism'.

According to CNN, the practical impact of the proposed designation remains uncertain. -- ANI

