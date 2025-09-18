I respect all religions: CJI on his comments in temple case

15:41





A bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran on May 16 dismissed the plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.





Terming the plea as a publicity interest litigation, the CJI said, "This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation."





The CJI had added, "In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there there is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho." The bench had refused to entertain the plea filed by one Rakesh Dalal, who sought the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district.





The CJI's remarks led to various critical social media posts. When the CJI mentioned how he was misquoted regarding Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he has known the CJI since last 10 years and Justice Gavai visits all religious places with equal reverence and would not even think of insulting any deity. "I have known the CJI for the last 10 years," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.





"We used to learn Newton's law - for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction'. Now with the advent of social media, we have a new rule for every action, there is wrong and disproportionate social media over reaction'," Mehta added.





The law officer called the situation unfortunate for the CJI's observations were made viral on "totally incorrect information". Besides, Mehta said "something" taken "completely out of context was being attributed to the CJI. Justice Vinod Chandran, on the bench with CJI, referred to the ill effects of uninformed social media posts illustrating it with his recusal in one of the matters due to the lawyer appearing in it.





Social media, the judge said, was in fact anti social media. Senior advocate Sanjay Nul, who appeared for the petitioner in Khajuraho matter, also expressed serious concerns over the wrong social media posts, clarifying the CJI never said what was wrongly attributed to him. "We suffer everyday, it's an unruly horse no way to tame it," senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in the courtroom, weighed in. The CJI also referred to recent violent protests in Nepal. PTI

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday affirmed his respect for "all religions" in the wake of the online criticism his comments garnered in a matter over the reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol. "Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media...I respect all religions," he said.