Himachal monsoon: 564 roads blocked

Thu, 18 September 2025
15:18
Heavy rainfall and associated landslides have significantly disrupted essential services across Himachal Pradesh, with the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reporting a total of 564 roads blocked, 525 power distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted, and 281 water supply schemes affected as of September 18, 2025. 

The cumulative death toll since the start of the monsoon season has reached 419. Of these, 237 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides and flash floods, while 182 deaths were a result of road accidents. The state has declared itself a disaster-affected state under the Disaster Management Act due to the extensive damage. 

A total of 564 roads, including two National Highways, NH-03 and NH-503A, are currently blocked. The worst-affected districts for road closures include Kullu with 155 roads blocked, Mandi with 203, and Shimla with 50.

The continuous rain has led to 525 DTRs being disrupted, with the majority of outages reported in the Mandi district (327). Other significantly impacted districts include Kullu (23) and Kangra (34). There are 281 water supply schemes that have been disrupted across the state. The Mandi district is also the most affected in this category, with 180 schemes disrupted. Other districts with significant water supply disruptions include Shimla (38) and Chamba (20). -- ANI

