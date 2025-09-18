HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gujarat parents claims son held captive in Thailand

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
09:05
A wat in Bangkok. File pic
A wat in Bangkok. File pic
A couple from Vadodara has claimed their 28-year-old son has been held captive for five months in Thailand, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter, an official said. 

City resident Nagarbhai Ranpara and his wife Rita claimed their son Tushar was incommunicado for the last five months and suspect he has been held captive in Thailand by agents who persuaded him to move to the Southeast Asian country nearly a year back.

The couple submitted an application to the Sama police station in Vadodara a couple of days ago and sought their help to trace their son and bring him back home. In view of the seriousness of the matter, the probe has been handed over to the Vadodara city crime branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police ('G' division), GB Bambhaniya said on Wednesday. 

"As per the application submitted by Tushar's parents, he went to Dubai in April last year to work in a private firm with the help of two local immigration agents. Then, a Dubai-based agent named Abhishek Kumar sent him to Thailand in September 2024. The couple claimed Tushar stopped communicating with them five months ago," Bambhaniya said.

"The couple suspects their son has been held captive and is being forced to work without his consent. The probe has been handed over to the crime branch to trace Tushar and contact him as soon as possible," the official stated. Ranpara appealed to the Gujarat and central governments to trace his son and bring him home.

"He remained in contact via video and voice calls after reaching Thailand last year. But his calls have stopped coming for the last five months. We suspect agents involved in sending him to Thailand took away his phone and held him captive. We appeal to the state government and the Centre to bring back our son," he told reporters.-- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why did Priyanka Gandhi go trekking in deep forests?
LIVE! Why did Priyanka Gandhi go trekking in deep forests?

Saudi Pledges To Defend Pakistan, India Says...
Saudi Pledges To Defend Pakistan, India Says...

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement', pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

Kirk Murder: Jimmy Kimmel Show Off Air 'Indefinitely'
Kirk Murder: Jimmy Kimmel Show Off Air 'Indefinitely'

Disney's ABC has taken Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show off air 'indefinitely' following backlash over the host's comments about the motives behind conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's killing.

Kirk murder: Trump declares Antifa 'major terror group'
Kirk murder: Trump declares Antifa 'major terror group'

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he is designating the far-left, anti-fascist movement Antifa as a 'major terrorist organisation', days after the fatal shooting of conservative political commentator Charlie...

Bangladesh EC Bars Hasina From Voting
Bangladesh EC Bars Hasina From Voting

Bangladesh's election commission on Wednesday said it has 'locked' deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's national identity cards, effectively barring her from voting in the general elections scheduled for February next year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV