      
Groww accounted for 40% of direct SIP inflows in FY25

Thu, 18 September 2025
Nearly 40 per cent of the total systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows into direct mutual fund schemes are routed through Groww, according to an analysis of data shared by the company in its IPO documents and industry data on direct plan inflows.

Users of the platform invested Rs 34,028 crore through SIPs in 2024-2025 (FY25). The amount is 39 per cent of the Rs 87,435 crore SIP inflows into direct plans.

Compared to the total SIP inflows of Rs 2.9 trillion (including that of regular plan), the share stood at 12 per cent.

The largest distributor of direct plan mutual fund schemes has sharply expanded its market share over the past three years. It was aided by the rise of do-it-yourself investors and the growing ease of investing through digital platforms.

"The lower expense ratios for direct plans alongside easier access through new-age platforms has led to greater adoption. It led to direct plans constituting 47 per cent of the total MF average assets under management (AUM) as of March 2025, up from 45 per cent as of March 2020," Groww stated in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The growing SIP inflow share along with lumpsum investments has placed Groww in the fourth spot in the MF distributor list.

With total MF AUM linked to its clients at Rs 1.1 trillion, it was only behind State Bank of India, NJ IndiaInvest and HDFC Bank in FY25.

-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard 

