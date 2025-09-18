HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Failure of PM's diplomacy: Cong on Saudi-Pak pact

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
17:58
image
The Congress expressed concern on Thursday over Saudi Arabia signing a "strategic mutual defence" tie-up with Pakistan, saying it will have grave implications for India's national security and describing it as yet another "setback for the much-hyped personalised diplomacy" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said a month after Operation Sindoor was "abruptly" stopped, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch at the White House -- "the same person whose incendiary and inflammatory statements directly led to the Pahalgam terror attacks of April 2025".

"Just a few days after our Prime Minister's much-touted visit to China, President Xi threw open China's secret military complex to Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari.

"Now, Saudi Arabia, where the Prime Minister was when the Pahalgam terror attacks took place, has signed a 'strategic mutual defence' pact with Pakistan," Ramesh said.

"This, of course, has grave implications for India's national security," he added.

"The Indian National Congress notes with concern yet another setback for the much-hyped personalised diplomacy of our Prime Minister," Ramesh said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a "strategic mutual defence" agreement, which declares that any attack on either country will be considered "an aggression against both".

The agreement was signed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, during the Pakistani leader's daylong visit to the Gulf kingdom, according to a joint statement.

The deal comes days after an Israeli attack on the Hamas leadership in Qatar, a key ally of the United States in the Gulf region.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement states that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both", according to the statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Munir sent officers to attend terrorist funerals: JeM
LIVE! Munir sent officers to attend terrorist funerals: JeM

Uri: The Attack That Changed India
Uri: The Attack That Changed India

The deadly attack on the Uri garrison on September 18 nine years ago marked the end of India's policy against crossing the Line of Control to target Pakistan-based terrorists.It paved the way for the Balakot Air Strikes in 2019 and...

Rahul's big claim: CEC Gyanesh Kumar protecting 'vote chors'
Rahul's big claim: CEC Gyanesh Kumar protecting 'vote chors'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting individuals involved in voter deletion and election rigging, citing data from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Uncharacteristic Tokyo outing ends Neeraj's fine run
Uncharacteristic Tokyo outing ends Neeraj's fine run

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday endured the pain of missing out on a medal after he finished a lowly eighth at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Indian-origin man, living in US for 30 years, detained by ICE
Indian-origin man, living in US for 30 years, detained by ICE

Paramjit Singh, a businessman from Fort Wayne, was arrested at Chicago O'Hare Airport on July 30 upon arrival from India due to an old case, 21 Alive news portal reported.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV