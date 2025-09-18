Don't let LeT, JeM exploit Afghanistan for terror: India

09:56





India is closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said on Wednesday. The international community must coordinate efforts towards ensuring that entities and individuals designated by the UN Security Council, ISIL and Al Qaeda and their affiliates, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, along with those who facilitate their operations, no longer exploit the Afghan territory for terrorist activities, he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.





Harish, delivering a statement at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, said that India and Afghanistan share a civilisational relationship and Delhi has a paramount interest in ensuring peace and stability in the war-torn country. "We believe in the utmost importance of international and regional consensus and cooperation on key issues concerning Afghanistan and actively engage with all relevant parties to promote peace, stability and development in the country. Our participation in UN meetings in Doha and other regional forums reflects our efforts," he said. -- PTI

India has called on the international community to ensure UN-designated terror entities, including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, as well as their facilitators, no longer exploit Afghan territory for terrorist activities.