Domestic help jumps from 3rd floor after caught stealing Rs 3,000

19:48

An 18-year-old woman working as a domestic help allegedly jumped from the third floor of an apartment in east Delhi's Joshi Colony after being accused of stealing Rs 3,000 from her employer, officials said on Thursday.

However, the woman's family has alleged that she was pushed off the building window by her employers.





The incident came to light on Wednesday, around 5.15 pm, when the police received a medico-legal case (MLC) call from the LBS Hospital regarding the admission of a woman who had fallen from a building.





"She was later shifted to GTB Hospital, and is undergoing treatment in the ICU and has been declared unfit for a statement," a senior police officer said.





According to the police, Asha, a native of Jigman village in Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur, had been employed as domestic help at 49-year-old Ashok Karnani's household for the past year.





Preliminary investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, Ashok's wife, Shweta Karnani, allegedly caught Asha stealing money. Soon after being confronted about theft, she went back to the kitchen and allegedly jumped out of a small window.





Police said she sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot, and a crime team examined the scene.





Four female members of the Karnani family were present in the house at the time of the incident, and their statements were recorded.





Meanwhile, the mother of the victim levelled allegations against the employer and said that her daughter was forcefully pushed out of the window. -- PTI