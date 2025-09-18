HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Domestic help jumps from 3rd floor after caught stealing Rs 3,000

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
19:48
image
An 18-year-old woman working as a domestic help allegedly jumped from the third floor of an apartment in east Delhi's Joshi Colony after being accused of stealing Rs 3,000 from her employer, officials said on Thursday.
 
However, the woman's family has alleged that she was pushed off the building window by her employers. 

The incident came to light on Wednesday, around 5.15 pm, when the police received a medico-legal case (MLC) call from the LBS Hospital regarding the admission of a woman who had fallen from a building.

"She was later shifted to GTB Hospital, and is undergoing treatment in the ICU and has been declared unfit for a statement," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Asha, a native of Jigman village in Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur, had been employed as domestic help at 49-year-old Ashok Karnani's household for the past year.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, Ashok's wife, Shweta Karnani, allegedly caught Asha stealing money. Soon after being confronted about theft, she went back to the kitchen and allegedly jumped out of a small window.

Police said she sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot, and a crime team examined the scene.

Four female members of the Karnani family were present in the house at the time of the incident, and their statements were recorded.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim levelled allegations against the employer and said that her daughter was forcefully pushed out of the window. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details
1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan asserted that the armed forces are free of nepotism and urged children to join to serve the nation. He also spoke about Operation Sindoor and the use of technology in warfare.

LIVE! Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges
LIVE! Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges

'Army, jihadis have now become...': JeM terrorist exposes Pak
'Army, jihadis have now become...': JeM terrorist exposes Pak

JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri also said that the Pakistan Army and the jihadis have become one after 25 years of his outfit's struggle.

US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over drug trafficking
US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over drug trafficking

However, the US embassy, making public the punitive action, did not divulge the identity of the business leaders whose visas were revoked in view of the allegations.

Uri: The Attack That Changed India
Uri: The Attack That Changed India

The deadly attack on the Uri garrison on September 18 nine years ago marked the end of India's policy against crossing the Line of Control to target Pakistan-based terrorists.It paved the way for the Balakot Air Strikes in 2019 and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV