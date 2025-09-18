HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi civic body begins process of identifying stray dog feeding points

Thu, 18 September 2025
18:38
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed its veterinary teams across all zones to identify designated feeding spots for stray dogs in compliance with a Supreme Court order issued last month.
 
The directive issued on Wednesday instructed officials to work with area councillors and Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) to earmark feeding points in every municipal ward.

The details, including geo-locations and addresses of these sites, are to be compiled and submitted to the commissioner's office for filing before the Supreme Court.

Officials said the identified points will serve as regulated spaces where stray dogs can be fed under supervision, reducing the practice of feeding them in random public areas.

"This step will help bring a balance between compassion for animals and the concerns of residents about safety and hygiene," an MCD official said.

The move comes after the apex court, through its order dated August 22 in suo motu writ petition, directed civic authorities to ensure designated feeding points for stray dogs to avoid conflicts between feeders and residents, while safeguarding public health and animal welfare.

