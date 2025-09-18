HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CEC Gyanesh Kumar protecting vote chors: Rahul

Thu, 18 September 2025
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on vote deletions: "Let's come to why I'm making such a direct accusation about Gyanesh Kumar. There is an ongoing investigation into this matter in Karnataka. The CID of Karnataka has sent 18 letters in 18 months to the Election Commission, and they have asked the Election Commission for some very simple facts.

"Number one, give us the destination IP from where these forms were filled. Number two, give us the device destination ports from where these applications were filed. And number three, most importantly, give us the OTP trails because when you file, you have to get OTP. 

"18 times in 18 months, the CID of Karnataka has written to the Election Commission for this, and they are not giving it. Why are they not giving it? Because this will lead us to where the operation is being done, and we are absolutely convinced where this is going to go. 

"Gyanesh Kumar ji vote-choro ki raksha kar rahe hai. This is black and white evidence; there is no confusion in this...Mass deletions' of voters in K'taka, Maha, Haryana, UP; CEC needs to stop protecting people 'murdering' Indian democracy.

"EC is defending 'murderers' of democracy by not providing details of voter deletions This is still not the H bomb, it is coming."

