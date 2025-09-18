HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI chargesheets Anil Ambani in Rs 2,796-cr graft case

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
20:08
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet on Thursday against Anil Ambani and others over alleged fraudulent transactions between the industrialist's group companies,FL and RHFL, Yes Bank and firms of the bank's former CEO Rana Kapoor's family, causing a loss of Rs 2,796 crore to the bank, officials said.

In its chargesheet filed before a special court in Mumbai, the federal agency has said Ambani is the chairman of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani (ADA) Group and director of Reliance Capital Limited, the holding company ofFL and RHFL.

No comments from the ADA group were immediately available.

Besides Ambani, the CBI has also chargesheeted Rana Kapoor, Bindu Kapoor, Radha Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor,FL, RHFL (now Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited), RAB Enterprises Private Limited, Imagine Estate Private Limited, Bliss House Private Limited, Imagine Habitat Private Limited, Imagine Residence Private Ltd and Morgan Credits Private Limited under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details
1st strike of Op Sindoor conducted...: CDS reveals new details

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan asserted that the armed forces are free of nepotism and urged children to join to serve the nation. He also spoke about Operation Sindoor and the use of technology in warfare.

LIVE! Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges
LIVE! Lalit Modi's cousin arrested on rape charges

'Army, jihadis have now become...': JeM terrorist exposes Pak
'Army, jihadis have now become...': JeM terrorist exposes Pak

JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri also said that the Pakistan Army and the jihadis have become one after 25 years of his outfit's struggle.

US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over drug trafficking
US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over drug trafficking

However, the US embassy, making public the punitive action, did not divulge the identity of the business leaders whose visas were revoked in view of the allegations.

Uri: The Attack That Changed India
Uri: The Attack That Changed India

The deadly attack on the Uri garrison on September 18 nine years ago marked the end of India's policy against crossing the Line of Control to target Pakistan-based terrorists.It paved the way for the Balakot Air Strikes in 2019 and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV