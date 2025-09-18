HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman tomorrow

Thu, 18 September 2025
16:25
India will be aiming to get some batting practice when they take on an embattled Oman in their final Asia Cup group league game in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Having already qualified for the Super 4s and with one eye on the important rematch against arch-foes Pakistan on Sunday, the Oman game is a perfect opportunity for the team management to give some batting practice to the likes of Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested, with Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana set to get a game.

This is the first time T20 World Champions India will be playing against Oman in T20 Internationals.

