6,000 votes were deleted in a constituency in K'taka: Rahul

Thu, 18 September 2025
11:17
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins his promised presser in New Delhi, which the party had said would deliver a H-Bomb of a banger. 
  
"First of all, this is not the H-bomb, the H-bomb is coming. This is another milestone in setting up and demonstrating to the youth of this country how elections are being rigged.

"Aland is a constituency in Karnataka. Somebody tried to delete 6018 votes. We don't know the total number of votes that were deleted in Aland in the 2023 election. They are much higher than 6,018, but somebody got caught deleting those 6018 votes, and it was caught by coincidence. 

"What happened was that the booth-level officer there noted that her uncle's vote was deleted, so she checked who deleted her uncle's vote, and she found that it was a neighbour who deleted the vote. She asked her neighbour, but they said I did not delete any vote. Neither the person deleting the vote nor the person whose vote was deleted knew. Some other force hijacked the process and deleted the vote. The CEC is 'protecting' people who have 'destroyed' Indian democracy."

Saudi Pledges To Defend Pakistan, India Says...
Saudi Pledges To Defend Pakistan, India Says...

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement', pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

Kirk Murder: Jimmy Kimmel Show Off Air 'Indefinitely'
Kirk Murder: Jimmy Kimmel Show Off Air 'Indefinitely'

Disney's ABC has taken Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show off air 'indefinitely' following backlash over the host's comments about the motives behind conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's killing.

China, Pak Seek UN Terror Tag for Baloch Militant Group
China, Pak Seek UN Terror Tag for Baloch Militant Group

Pakistan and China have submitted a joint bid at the UN Security Council to designate the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its suicide wing - Majeed Brigade - as a terrorist entity under the Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

Bangladesh EC Bars Hasina From Voting
Bangladesh EC Bars Hasina From Voting

Bangladesh's election commission on Wednesday said it has 'locked' deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's national identity cards, effectively barring her from voting in the general elections scheduled for February next year.

