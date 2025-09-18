6,000 votes were deleted in a constituency in K'taka: Rahul

"First of all, this is not the H-bomb, the H-bomb is coming. This is another milestone in setting up and demonstrating to the youth of this country how elections are being rigged.





"Aland is a constituency in Karnataka. Somebody tried to delete 6018 votes. We don't know the total number of votes that were deleted in Aland in the 2023 election. They are much higher than 6,018, but somebody got caught deleting those 6018 votes, and it was caught by coincidence.





"What happened was that the booth-level officer there noted that her uncle's vote was deleted, so she checked who deleted her uncle's vote, and she found that it was a neighbour who deleted the vote. She asked her neighbour, but they said I did not delete any vote. Neither the person deleting the vote nor the person whose vote was deleted knew. Some other force hijacked the process and deleted the vote. The CEC is 'protecting' people who have 'destroyed' Indian democracy."