35 children fall sick after eating chowmein in J'khand's Latehar

Thu, 18 September 2025
12:44
At least 35 children fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after eating chowmein from a stall in Jharkhand's Latehar district, an official said on Thursday. The incident happened at Temki village under Sadar police station limits on Wednesday evening during a fair organised on the occasion of a village festival, they said. 

The children in the age group of two to 15 years were admitted to Sadar hospital. The hospital child specialist, Dr Jaiprakash, said that the children were admitted with complaints of vomiting, abdominal pain and dehydration. 

"They were brought to the hospital by ambulance between 9.30 pm and 10 pm. It was a case of food poisoning. The condition of children are stable now," he told PTI. Jaiswal said they would be discharged from the hospital soon, and the process has been initiated. PTI
