HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

200 people affected by disaster in Chamoli

Thu, 18 September 2025
Share:
13:57
image
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed the aftermath of the cloudburst that triggered widespread damage in Chamoli district, affecting over 200 people. 

The review was conducted from the Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, following heavy rainfall that battered several parts of the state.

Speaking to mediapersons, CM Dhami provided key updates on the situation, stating that at least 35 houses were damaged, 20 people sustained injuries, and 14 others are currently missing due to the disaster that struck Chamoli late Wednesday night.

"Around 35 houses have been damaged due to a cloudburst. Around 20 people are injured, and 14 others are missing. 200 people have been affected by the disaster last night in Chamoli. All rescue teams have reached there. DM and SSP are also on the spot. The injured have been taken to the hospitals. The severely injured will be shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Police are carrying out rescue operations. We are trying to move the people to safe places. Work is being done to repair the damaged roads. All the districts, NDRF, and SDRF have been asked to remain in alert mode for the entire month of September till the Monsoon is over. Char Dham Yatra is going on, but I appeal to the devotees to plan their Yatra according to the forecast by IMD..." he said. 

Highlighting the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, CM Dhami urged pilgrims to plan their visits as per weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Form 7 misused to delete voters in K'taka polls: Cong
LIVE! Form 7 misused to delete voters in K'taka polls: Cong

CEC protecting vote chors, deleting Cong voters: Rahul
CEC protecting vote chors, deleting Cong voters: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting individuals involved in voter deletion and election rigging, citing data from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Vote deletion can't be done online: EC on Rahul charge
Vote deletion can't be done online: EC on Rahul charge

The Election Commission has refuted allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is protecting 'vote chors,' calling the claims incorrect and baseless.

Saudi Pledges To Defend Pakistan, India Says...
Saudi Pledges To Defend Pakistan, India Says...

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement', pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

Trump lists India among countries as major drug transits
Trump lists India among countries as major drug transits

United States President Donald Trump has named 23 countries as the major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing countries in a 'Presidential Determination' submitted to Congress.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV