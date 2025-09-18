200 people affected by disaster in Chamoli

13:57





The review was conducted from the Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, following heavy rainfall that battered several parts of the state.





Speaking to mediapersons, CM Dhami provided key updates on the situation, stating that at least 35 houses were damaged, 20 people sustained injuries, and 14 others are currently missing due to the disaster that struck Chamoli late Wednesday night.





"Around 35 houses have been damaged due to a cloudburst. Around 20 people are injured, and 14 others are missing. 200 people have been affected by the disaster last night in Chamoli. All rescue teams have reached there. DM and SSP are also on the spot. The injured have been taken to the hospitals. The severely injured will be shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Police are carrying out rescue operations. We are trying to move the people to safe places. Work is being done to repair the damaged roads. All the districts, NDRF, and SDRF have been asked to remain in alert mode for the entire month of September till the Monsoon is over. Char Dham Yatra is going on, but I appeal to the devotees to plan their Yatra according to the forecast by IMD..." he said.





Highlighting the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, CM Dhami urged pilgrims to plan their visits as per weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). -- ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed the aftermath of the cloudburst that triggered widespread damage in Chamoli district, affecting over 200 people.