17-year-old student gang-raped by 2 social media friends

22:37

A class 11 student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two men who she met on social media, police said on Thursday.

After raping the 17-year-old girl, the accused threw her from their car near her house here and fled away, they said, adding the incident took place on Tuesday when she was going to a tuition centre.

The girl, a student of a government school, had met the accused on Instagram two-three months ago, police said.

According to a complaint by the girl's father, her daughter left home for tuition at 4:30 pm but did not return even after 6:30pm. The father said when he reached the tuition centre, he got to know that she did not reach there.

After this, the family start searching for her, he added.

"It was around 8 pm when my daughter reached home. She was scared and started crying," the father said in the complaint.

"She said that when she was on her way to the tuition centre, two youths -- Lakshya and Ankit -- came in the middle of the road in a black car. They took her in the car on the pretext of dropping her off at the tuition centre, even though she had repeatedly refused. Then the accused drove her to a secluded area, where both of them raped her," the complaint said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act, and sections 96 (procuration of child), 70(1) (gangrape), 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS at Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday, said police.

"After the medical examination of the victim, an FIR was registered and a further probe is underway. The accused are being said to be students. We are conducting raids and they will be arrested soon," said a senior police officer. -- PTI