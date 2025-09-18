HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
14 missing, 20 injured in landslides, flooding in Chamoli

Thu, 18 September 2025
Fourteen people were feared trapped and 20 injured as landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rain flattened more than 30 houses in four villages in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Thursday. 

All four villages come under the Nandanagar area, about 260 km from Dehradun and 50 km from Chamoli district headquarters at Gopeshwar. Nandanagar is already reeling from land subsidence. 

The disaster struck Kuntari Lagaphali, Kuntari Lagasarpani, Sera and Dhurma, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters here after reviewing the situation. "Thirty-three houses, several shops and cowsheds were destroyed by debris in four villages -- Kuntari Lagaphali, Kuntari Lagasarpani, Sera and Dhurma -- following heavy rain. Fourteen people are missing and around 20 have been injured," he said. More than 200 people have been affected in the rain-related incidents, he added. 

Dhami said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have reached the affected areas, and search and rescue operations are underway. Those seriously injured, including a child who sustained head injuries, are being airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, the CM said. -- PTI

