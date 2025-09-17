HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
You instilled culture of achieving great goals: Prez greets Modi on birthday

Wed, 17 September 2025
08:59
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and praised him for instilling a culture of achieving great goals in the country.

"Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance," Murmu said in her birthday greetings to the PM.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town, Vadnagar, in Gujarat. 

'Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country.

'I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress,' the president said in a post on X in Hindi.  -- PTI

