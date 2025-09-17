Why millions of Pakistanis are fleeing abroad

15:58

Representational image





According to official data from the Protectorate of Emigrants, a total of 2,894,645 individuals left between 2022 and September 15, 2025, paying Rs2.66 billion in migration fees during the process, reported The Express Tribune.





According to The Express Tribune, the migration is not confined to unskilled workers; it also includes professionals such as doctors, engineers, IT experts, teachers, bankers, accountants, auditors, designers, and architects, as well as drivers, plumbers, welders, and other skilled labourers. Significantly, women now constitute a notable share of those choosing to leave. Figures from the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment highlight that Punjab has sent the highest number of migrants from 1981 to August 2025, at 7,245,052 individuals.





It is followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (3,575,954), Sindh (1,281,495), and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) (813,526). In comparison, the Northern Areas (30,776) and Balochistan (813,526) account for the lowest numbers. Overall, 13,885,816 Pakistanis have emigrated since 1981, as cited by The Express Tribune. -- ANI

Pakistan is witnessing a sharp rise in outward migration, with almost 2.9 million citizens departing the country in the past three years, driven by low wages, scarce facilities, and unaffordable private education.