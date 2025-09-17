HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Putin told Modi on his birthday...

Wed, 17 September 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his personal efforts in strengthening bilateral ties. 

In a congratulatory Telegram message published on the Kremlin's website, Putin lauded PM Modi's role in deepening the relationship between the two countries. "You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the particularly privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas," Putin said in his message, according to Izvestia Multimedia Information Centre (Izvestia MIC). 

Putin's greetings came as world leaders marked the occasion, with former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak on Wednesday also extending greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter's 75th birthday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Meloni wishes Modi: 'His strength, his determination...'
How Modi Changed Indian Politics
In the last 11 years, India and the world witnessed what he stood for, what he promised and did not deliver, and what he actually stood for and practised without fearing how history would judge him.Modi's tenure has been punctuated with...

Go, ask the deity: SC on restoration of Khajuraho Vishnu idol
Terming the plea as a "publicity interest litigation", the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage...

Why Mumbai's Monorail is suspended indefinitely
Mumbai is home to India's only monorail system, which runs on a 19.74 kilometre route between Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Saat Rasta) in the island city and Chembur in the eastern part of the metropolis. The first phase, covering 8.26 km,...

HC dismisses plea against Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3
The Bombay high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 alleging mockery of judges and lawyers, noting the court was used to such mockery.

