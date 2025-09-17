What amazed me was... PV Sindhu's heartfelt message to PM

14:53





"#MYMODISTORY As an athlete, I have stood on many podiums, lifted many trophies, and received some of the nation's highest honours. Yet, there are moments in life that shine brighter than medals, moments that live forever in the heart because of the encouragement and belief they carry. For me, such unforgettable moments have been my interactions with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.





"I have met him many times, as an athlete and in a personal capacity. And some of these memories will stay with me forever. The funny thing, almost poetic in its own way, is that when Modiji became Prime Minister, I began winning. It feels as if my journey and his leadership were running side by side, shaping milestones that became defining chapters of my career.





"I will never forget meeting him after my Olympic triumphs, and again after becoming World Champion. Each time, his words were more than formal congratulations, they were heartfelt encouragement, spoken with the warmth of someone who truly cared. After the Tokyo Olympics, when I was awarded the Padma Bhushan, I once more had the privilege of meeting him. Those occasions are etched not just in my memory, but in my very spirit. What moved me most was the way he spoke with genuine pride and affection.





"I still remember him looking into my eyes and saying, "You have done really well for the country." Those words were not just praise. They carried trust, belief, and the unspoken reminder that my victories were never mine alone, they belonged to India. In that instant, I felt the sweet weight of responsibility, and the even sweeter joy of being able to give back to my nation.





"What also stayed with me was his vision for the youth. He reminded me that athletes and achievers are not merely champions in sport, but role models who shape the way the next generation thinks. He spoke of children in classrooms listening to us, repeating our words, drawing courage from them. That thought struck me deeply. It was a reminder that every step we take, every word we utter, can plant a dream in a child's heart.





"Even after my marriage, when my husband and I met him together, I felt the same warmth as always. With a smile, he asked, "How was Udaipur? I could not come but I missed the celebration." That touched me more than I can say, because it revealed that behind the office of the Prime Minister, there is a person of immense kindness and grace.





"What amazed me further was how, within moments, he seamlessly moved into a detailed 20'"25 minute discussion on technology and deduplication with my husband, showing the vastness of his curiosity and the ease with which he connects across worlds, whether with an athlete, a student, or a technologist. For me, PM @narendramodi ji is not just a leader, he is a source of inspiration. His clarity of vision, his ability to make you believe in yourself, and his unshakable conviction that nothing is impossible leave a mark every time I meet him. To me, true leadership is not about power, but about awakening purpose in others, about making each of us feel that we too can serve our nation. And that, to me, is what he embodies.





"Happy 75th birthday, dear Sir. On this special day, I wish and pray not only for your health and happiness, but also for the continued progress of our beloved nation under your guidance. May your journey ahead be filled with many more birthdays wrapped in good health, boundless energy, and the joy of knowing how deeply you inspire millions of us, athletes, dreamers, and citizens alike."

Olympian and badminton player, P V Sindhu, shares this message to PM Modi on X: