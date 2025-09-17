HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
We have a deal on TikTok, will speak to Xi: Trump

Wed, 17 September 2025
09:09
image
United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the US finally has a deal with Chinese app TikTok.

Trump, while talking to reporters ahead of his United Kingdom visit, said that he will speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We have a deal on TikTok. I've reached a deal with China. I'm going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up," he said.

A deal has been reached between the Trump administration and China to keep TikTok operational in the United States, administration officials announced on Monday, concluding a years-long effort that began during Trump's first term, CNN reported.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a framework agreement has been reached, and Trump will speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Friday to finalize the deal.

The agreement and conversation is a precursor to a Trump-Xi meeting that both sides have sought for months, US officials said Monday after a framework plan was announced.

"President Trump played a role in this, we had a call with him last night, we had specific guidance from him we shared it with our Chinese counterparts," Bessent said in Madrid on Monday.

"Without his leadership and the leverage he provides, we would not have been able to include the deal today," as quoted by CNN.

TikTok briefly went dark in the United States on January 18, the day before the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act went into effect. But on January 19, one day before Trump took office for his second term, he said he would sign an executive action upon the beginning of his term that would ensure US companies would not be punished for hosting TikTok on their app stores or servers.

The executive order, signed on January 20, delayed for 75 days the enforcement of the law. Trump extended the deadline again in June.

The deadline had most recently been extended to September 17, but Trump was widely expected to move the deadline again if a deal didn't come together in time, CNN reported.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi turns 75, celebrations to continue till Oct 2
LIVE! Modi turns 75, celebrations to continue till Oct 2

''Simplicity, Vision, Love For Nation. That Is Modi'
''Simplicity, Vision, Love For Nation. That Is Modi'

'With tears in his eyes, he told me in Gujarati, "What have they done to this country? It has so much potential." That feeling for the country -- it was striking.'

'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump
'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President...

The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums
The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?''What is exercising the Trump lot is the...

Maoists Appeal To Govt: Ceasefire, Ready For Talks
Maoists Appeal To Govt: Ceasefire, Ready For Talks

'We are ready to exchange views with the government, primarily through video call.''The government should immediately declare a formal ceasefire for a month, stop search operations and take forward the peace process.'

