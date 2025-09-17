HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Was Zelenskyy involved in Charlie Kirk's assassination?

Wed, 17 September 2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government was involved in the assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump and in the killing of right-wing American activist Charlie Kirk, Ukrainian MP Artem Dmitruk claimed in an opinion piece for TASS.

"Zelensky has a hand in the attempt on Trump's life and in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, both ideologically and practically," Dmitruk wrote in the Russian state media outlet. 

"Kyiv's authorities are capable of killing anyone, from an ordinary citizen in Ukraine to the president of the United States." Trump has survived two assassination attempts in less than a year. In July last year, a sniper's bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. More recently, a gunman described as a supporter of Ukraine opened fire near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, TASS reported. Kirk, 31, a conservative activist and close ally of Trump, was shot dead on September 10 while addressing students at a university in Orem, Utah. Known for opposing US military aid to Ukraine, he was seen as an important figure in mobilising pro-Trump voters during the last presidential election, TASS reported. 

Dmitruk said Kyiv's silence after Kirk's killing showed tacit approval. "They do not condemn such murders. Sometimes, they even rejoice in them, as was the case with Charlie Kirk," he wrote, as per TASS. The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested on September 11 after his father told police his son had confessed. Trump later said Robinson should face the death penalty. -- ANI

