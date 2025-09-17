HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two women Maoists killed in Maha encounter

Wed, 17 September 2025
20:40
File image of an anti-Maoist operation
A female Maoist  'commander' and an area committee member, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 14 lakh on their heads, were killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said. 

The slain Maoists were identified as Sumitra alias Sunita Veladi (38), the 'commander' of Gatta LOS, and Lalita alias Laddo Korsa (34), who was working as an ACM. 

Veladi carried a Rs 8 lakh reward on her head and had 31 cases pending against her, including 14 cases of encounter and 12 of murder. 

Korsa, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was carrying a bounty of Rs 6 lakh. 

She had 14 cases registered against her, including for encounters and murders, the Gadchiroli police stated in a release. 

A credible input was received in the morning that a few members of Gatta LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists were camping in a forest adjoining Modaske village in Etapalli taluka, a senior police officer said. 

The police immediately launched the operation from Aheri in the Modaske forest area, led by additional SP Satya Sai Karthik, joined by five units of C 60- a specialised anti-Maoist commando squad of the Gadchiroli police. 

The CRPF assisted the operations team in laying the outer cordon, the officer said. -- PTI

