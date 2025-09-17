HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Train engine catches fire in Palghar district; passengers safe

Wed, 17 September 2025
23:10
File image
The engine of the Mumbai Central-Valsad passenger train caught fire during the journey at Kelve Road station in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, a Western Railway (WR) official said. 

All passengers are safe, he added.

The incident occurred at Kelve Road station around 7.56 pm, the official said, citing the preliminary information.

A Western Railway spokesperson said an incident of "flash and flames in the electric loco" of train no.  59023 Mumbai Central-Valsad fast passenger train was reported.

"All passengers are safe. Nobody was injured," he said.

The OHE power supply was temporarily switched off for safety reasons.

Senior railway officials and technical staff have rushed to the site to assess the situation and carry out necessary checks. 

The affected train remains stationed at Kelve Road while inspection and restoration work is underway.

Due to the incident, down trains heading towards Surat may experience delays, a Western Railway release said. -- PTI

