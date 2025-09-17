Thales to Maintain Fleet of IndiGo

12:24





As part of the agreement, announced Wednesday, the French defense and aerospace technology group said it would provide maintenance to IndiGo's 430 Airbus A320 aircraft and a future order of more than 800 A32X planes.





The repairs will be carried out at Thales's new avionics maintenance facility in Gurugram, located near the Delhi airport.





IndiGo also extended a five-year contract with Thales subsidiary AvioBook to continue using its electronic flight bag solution, which allows the airline to significantly cut down its consumption of paper, Thales said.





The French company didn't disclose the financial value of the contracts.

Thales HO struck a contract with IndiGo, India's largest airline, for the maintenance of several hundred aircraft over 11 years, reports the WSJ.