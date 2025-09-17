HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shinde's Sena publishes full page ads in dailies on PM's birthday

Wed, 17 September 2025
Share:
18:04
image
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed his leadership and resolve to create a "New India".
  
Shinde's party Shiv Sena, a key BJP ally, published full page advertisements in leading dailies and organised different initiatives to mark Modi's birthday.

In a post of X, the deputy CM hailed the Prime Minister for his contributions to the nation.

Modi has taken long strides with a resolve to create a "New India" and has changed the face of the country in the last 10 years, Shinde noted.

The Shiv Sena published advertisements in several dailies with Shinde extending best wishes to the  PM.

Shinde, who heads the Urban Development department, has also announced a scheme under which Rs 1 crore will be distributed to municipal councils and town councils for developing 'Namo Parks'. The scheme will benefit 394 municipal councils and town councils in the state. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 76-yr-old dies of heart attack after 3-day digital arrest
LIVE! 76-yr-old dies of heart attack after 3-day digital arrest

Pak brought to its knees 'in blink of an eye': Modi
Pak brought to its knees 'in blink of an eye': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, praising Indian soldiers and promoting the use of 'Swadeshi' goods. He also launched health and nutrition campaigns aimed at women and children.

'Muslim-mukt Bharat': Assam BJP faces backlash for AI video
'Muslim-mukt Bharat': Assam BJP faces backlash for AI video

'They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form'

Why can't some farmers be arrested, asks SC
Why can't some farmers be arrested, asks SC

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the increasing pollution levels during winter and has suggested that the Punjab government arrest farmers who engage in stubble burning. The court believes that this action would send a strong...

Masked men rob SBI branch, flee with Rs 21 cr cash, gold
Masked men rob SBI branch, flee with Rs 21 cr cash, gold

Three masked men robbed a State Bank of India branch in Vijayapura, Karnataka, making off with over Rs 20 crore in cash and gold ornaments after tying up the staff. Police are investigating.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV