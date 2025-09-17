Shinde's Sena publishes full page ads in dailies on PM's birthday

18:04

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed his leadership and resolve to create a "New India".

Shinde's party Shiv Sena, a key BJP ally, published full page advertisements in leading dailies and organised different initiatives to mark Modi's birthday.





In a post of X, the deputy CM hailed the Prime Minister for his contributions to the nation.





Modi has taken long strides with a resolve to create a "New India" and has changed the face of the country in the last 10 years, Shinde noted.





The Shiv Sena published advertisements in several dailies with Shinde extending best wishes to the PM.





Shinde, who heads the Urban Development department, has also announced a scheme under which Rs 1 crore will be distributed to municipal councils and town councils for developing 'Namo Parks'. The scheme will benefit 394 municipal councils and town councils in the state. -- PTI