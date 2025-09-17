HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shah hails PM as 'symbol of sacrifice and dedication'

Wed, 17 September 2025
Share:
09:24
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, calling him a symbol of sacrifice and dedication. In a post on X, Shah said the Prime Minister remains an inspiration for crores of Indians. 

"Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of 'Nation First' for every citizen," Shah wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to PM Modi on the occasion, saying he has "instilled a culture of achieving great goals" in the country through his extraordinary leadership.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country," the President posted on X. 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also conveyed wishes, saying that the Prime Minister's leadership would continue to take India forward. "I give best wishes to PM Narendra Modi on behalf of the Goa state government and the people on the occasion of his birthday. The way infrastructure and human resource development took place during his tenure had never happened before... His leadership will take the country forward," Sawant said while talking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that PM Modi has ensured development reaches every citizen of the country. "It is a matter of joy that the most popular leader of the country is the Prime Minister of India. Prime Minister Modi has taken the country to new heights of development. 

Prime Minister Modi has ensured that development reaches every citizen of the country. By implementing GST reforms, Prime Minister Modi has made the life of every citizen of the country easier," Goyal told reporters.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi turns 75, celebrations to continue till Oct 2
LIVE! Modi turns 75, celebrations to continue till Oct 2

''Simplicity, Vision, Love For Nation. That Is Modi'
''Simplicity, Vision, Love For Nation. That Is Modi'

'With tears in his eyes, he told me in Gujarati, "What have they done to this country? It has so much potential." That feeling for the country -- it was striking.'

'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump
'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President...

The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums
The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?''What is exercising the Trump lot is the...

Maoists Appeal To Govt: Ceasefire, Ready For Talks
Maoists Appeal To Govt: Ceasefire, Ready For Talks

'We are ready to exchange views with the government, primarily through video call.''The government should immediately declare a formal ceasefire for a month, stop search operations and take forward the peace process.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV