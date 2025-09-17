HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Sanitation workers forced to attend PM's birthday bash'

Wed, 17 September 2025
10:47
Modi washing feet of sanitation workers in 2019
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that sanitation workers and DTC bus drivers were called to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday celebration in the national capital. 

Sharing an X post, Bharadwaj claimed that the four sanitation workers from each cleaning beat and bus drivers were asked reach the Thyagaraj Stadium and failing to do so they would face consequences. He wrote, "There is a big program at Thyagaraj Stadium today on the occasion of Happy Birthday Modi Ji. 4 sanitation workers from each cleaning beat have been called to Thyagaraj Stadium early in the morning."

"They were exposed last time, so they said that we will not arrange private buses; you have to come by your own means. If you don't come, you will be in trouble. Permanent driver staff from DTC have been called in large numbers in DTC buses," the post read. 

The AAP leader took a jibe at the BJP and said that the public is "angry" with the party and not attending PM Modi's birthday celebrations willingly. "Just think, even on the birthday of their biggest leader, people are not coming on their own to fill the stadium. The people of Delhi are angry with the BJP," he wrote. -- ANI

