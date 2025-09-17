Robert Redford's Oscar speech in 2001

10:08





Category: Honorary Award





Winner: To Robert Redford: Actor, director, producer, creator of Sundance, inspiration to independent and innovative filmmakers everywhere.





Presenter: Barbra Streisand





Robert Redford said: Thank you. [To presenter Barbra Streisand:] I guess this is a sequel, huh, Babs? Well, Barbra's right, I am shy. It's a funny kind of business to be shy in, but [I] certainly feel that way tonight. But I think there certainly is a word of appreciation in order for being honored in such a way. You know, much of what happens here tonight is probably going to be forgotten in a week or so. But what's not going to be forgotten is what it means to those of us who are receiving awards or being honored tonight, and to those close to us. For those people, it can be the moment of a lifetime. So in my appreciation, I'd like to say what it means for me.





"I've spent most of my life just focused on the road ahead, not looking back. But now tonight, I'm seeing in the rear view mirror that there is something I've not thought about much, called history. And what moves me tonight is that I'm being joined by colleagues and peers to reflect on that history. There really are only two areas. One is my personal work, which is the most important to me. And the other is trying to put something back into an industry that's been good to me.





"And of course Sundance is a manifestation of that. And the result, well, a grand, grand collaboration of artists and colleagues who have joined to support and help give a voice to new artists. To those people who have supported us along the way, who have believed and participated, tonight I would really like to thank you deeply.





"We have a great industry and we all know that. We're here because we know it, we love it. It's a solid and healthy industry. But even though it is, I really believe it's going to be important in the years to come to make sure that we embrace the risks as well as the sure things, to make sure the freedom of artistic expression is nurtured and kept alive, because I believe that in keeping diversity alive it will help keep our industry alive. As we can see of late the world around us is in a sea change. It's just simply not the same world anymore. As we all struggle to find our way with it, to get a grip, to make sense out of the chaos and the destruction and the tragedy, one word that emerges is the word "freedom"...its importance, its rarity and how fortunate we are to have it. To be able to be part of a freedom of expression that allows us as artists to tell our stories in our own way about the human condition, the complexities of life, the world around us, is a gift, and not one to be taken lightly.





"And I think the glory of art is that it can not only survive change, it can lead it. As an artist I just can't think of a better life than the one that I've been blessed with. It's just a great ride with many wonderful relationships and experiences along the way, and it's a ride I hope to continue.





"So tonight,1 I want to acknowledge my family, my love for them, my lady, the Academy and all of you for giving me this honor. Thank you."





Robert Redford, the actor and legend god created with infinite generosity passed away yesterday. He was 89.

Year: 2001 (74th) Academy Awards