Putin greets Modi on birthday, discusses Ukraine war

23:14





Modi said this when Putin called up the prime minister to greet him on his 75th birthday.





Efforts to end the war in Ukraine also figured in a phone conversation between Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.





PM Modi told Trump that India supports his initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.





In the phone conversation on Wednesday, their third since early August, Modi and Putin also reviewed the overall trajectory of India-Russia relations.





"Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday," Modi said on 'X'.





"We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.





In his remarks, Putin said India has achieved "impressive results" in the social, economic, scientific and technological spheres under Modi's leadership. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.